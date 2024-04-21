Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP targeting me, Abhishek, we are not safe, says Mamata Banerjee

Responding to Adhikari's remark, the TMC supremo said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us."

"We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in PM Care Fund and 'jumla' of crediting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account. He only peddles falsehood," she said.