Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP using 'jumlebaazi' to divert attention from real issues, says Congress' Varun Chaudhary

Ambala: The BJP is not talking about the 'real issues' facing people but trying to divert the public's attention from them, Varun Chaudhary, Congress MLA and the party's Ambala candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, said on Sunday.

"They (BJP) are not speaking on issues that concern people such as inflation, unemployment, growing crime, drug menace. They are also not talking about the problems faced by other sections including farmers, traders, employees, youth, women," Chaudhary said during his public meetings in his parliamentary constituency.

"What people get to hear is only their 'jumlebaazi' (rhetoric) and they try to divert public attention with this," the 44-year-old MLA said.

He said Congress does not do politics on the basis of religion or caste, but raises issues that matter, he told a public gathering.

Chaudhary, a sitting MLA in the Mullana assembly segment in this district and son of former Haryana Congress chief Phool Chand Mullana, said today the fight is to 'save the Constitution and democracy in the country'.

"This fight is against 'jumlebaazi', against 'tanashahi' (dictatorship)," he further said.