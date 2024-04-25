JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP names candidates for Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda constituencies in Punjab

The party fielded Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency and Lakhveer Singh Nika from the Bathinda seat.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 13:09 IST

Follow Us

Hoshiarpur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party fielded Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency and Lakhveer Singh Nika from the Bathinda seat.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Nika, who is the party's district head from Bathinda, will contest from the Bathinda constituency.

Mehto, currently serving as the secretary of the state unit, will fight from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat.

Garhi said the BSP has so far declared the names of nine candidates.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 13:09 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabBSPLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT