Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaign songs connect candidates with voters, boost outreach

Manoj Tiwari has released a number of songs, including in Bhojpuri, seeking people's support. Ek bar phir se Manoj bhaiya ke apnai liha ho, Modiji ko jeetaye diya ho (Please embrace your brother Manoj once again, make Modiji victorious once again). The BJP has also released several party songs -- like Tabhi sab Modi ko chunte hain (That's why all elect Modi) -- to take on the the I.N.D.I.A. bloc which has emphasised unity among its constituents through its Team India hain hum (we are team India) song.