Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Civil society body PUCL seeks FIR against PM Modi for 'anti-muslim hate speech'

Jaipur: Civil society organisation People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate registration of FIR and strict action against him over his recent "anti-Muslim hate speech" in at an election rally in Banswara. However, no FIR has been lodged so far.

The complaint dated April 22, 2024, was filed at the Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur yesterday.

Reminding that the Model Code of Conduct is in place amidst an election season, Kavita Srivastav, the president of PUCL, has written in her complaint that the hate speech made by Modi, that too from the highest office of the nation, is bound to have serious and lasting repercussions, apart from influencing the election on divisive and communal lines.

PUCL has further written that the speech was clearly aimed to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims on ground of religion and community.

The complaint urges the police to file FIR under Sections 153A, 153B, 295 (A), 505 (1) and 505 (2) and Sections 123 (3), 123 (3A) and Section 125 of the IPC.

The letter also urged the police to take concrete measures to prevent communal hate speech in the state.

The complaint has been filed but till now no FIR has been lodged. “There is no FIR till now. We will pursue the issue doggedly till a FIR is lodged. But we all know how the situation is,” Kavita Srivastav told DH.