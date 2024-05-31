Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress' Anand Sharma in poll fray after 40 years, faces BJP debutant Rajiv Bharadwaj in Himachal's Kangra

While Bharadwaj has the legacy of his uncle and former chief minister Shanta Kumar and his popularity as a grassroots BJP worker and doctor to bank on to connect with the electorate, Sharma held a spirited campaign along with local and national Congress leaders to woo voters.

The Congress candidate last contested a poll from the Shimla assembly seat in 1982 and lost. He was a Union minister as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Since the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52, Kangra has been won by the BJP in six elections four times by Kumar and 10 times by the Congress. The seat, which goes to polls in the seventh and last phase of the polls on June 1 and has a sitting BJP MP, was in Punjab till the state's reorganisation in 1966. Kangra was won by the Janata Party once.