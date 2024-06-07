Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress did not reject EVMs, says P Chidambaram

Answering a question at a press conference here, Chidambaram said that in the Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, "we did not reject EVMs."

"Please read the manifesto, what we say is, the VVPAT slip, in order for us to read, displays for about 4-5 seconds and then the slip falls inside the box. What we say in the manifesto is that there should be one more improvement," he said.