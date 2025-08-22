Menu
india haryana

Shooter involved in firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house held after encounter in Faridabad

According to police, Gandhi was intercepted by a crime branch team from Sector 30, Faridabad, around 4.30 am while he was riding a motorcycle.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 07:28 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 07:28 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryanaFaridabad

