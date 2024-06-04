Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress emerges as No 1 party in Maharashtra as Maha Vikas Aghadi extracts revenge 

Mumbai: Turning tables, the Congress emerged as the No 1 party in Maharashtra even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) extracted a revenge of the June 2022 toppling its government by dealing a big blow to the BJP and its allies.

The Lok Sabha victory for Congress-MVA came in the run up to the October 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections and ensuing municipal polls.

From a sole seat in 2019, the Congress has reached the double-digit in what signalled the resurgence of the grand old party in Maharashtra- in what was a rise like a Phoenix - by winning/leading in 13 seats.