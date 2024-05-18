Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress never gave due respect to B R Ambedkar: Pralhad Joshi

Patna: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading lies that the NDA intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

He alleged that the Congress never gave due respect to B R Ambedkar.

Interacting with media persons here, Joshi said "Congress and RJD leaders are spreading lies that BJP-led NDA would change the Constitution after coming to power."

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is committed to the Indian Constitution including reservation policies that B R Ambedkar evolved for the upliftment of the socially oppressed sections of society.