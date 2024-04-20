Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress workers upset over leaving seats for allies, but to defeat BJP, we need to do so, says K C Venugopal

As a Lok Sabha candidate and Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal has a tight schedule these days. Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on Congress’s prospects, BJP’s agenda and much more.

The polling for Lok Sabha elections have just started. Where does the Congress stand now?

We are confident. We had started our campaign much earlier. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra itself became a political campaign though we did not intend it to be so. The yatra provided a base for our outreach. Now, our top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are extensively touring various states. We have already promised five 'nyays'. We have been publicising it for the past around two months. Like during Karnataka elections, we are now distributing 'guarantee cards' across India.

While Congress is talking about ‘nyay’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to mutton, Mughals and Muslim League. He has questioned your Ram Mandir stand. How do you see that?

The prime minister has realised that the BJP is losing ground, including in the north. There is panic. Otherwise, this kind of lowly attack would not have been there. Why is he talking about mutton? Is he saying all BJP people are vegetarians and all Congressmen are non-vegetarians? What one should eat is a personal choice. Nobody can dictate it. The BJP is using Ram Mandir for political purposes. People are realising that. He has no issues to raise. He does not want to discuss issues that are confronting the country like unemployment, farmers' distress and price rise. He wants to divert the entire discourse. He wants polarisation.

Do you think polarisation will work this time?

No. People understand Modi's strategy. People may believe in different religions. BJP is trying to exploit religious feelings of people. Once you may succeed but not every time. People are now realising that BJP is doing it only for election victories. There is no sincerity in their belief. Do you think they are God-fearing? If you are a God-fearing person, you will not have done what you have done in Manipur? How can a prime minister evade visiting Manipur or do something to bring peace? That is why I am saying these people are bogus believers. They are using religion to polarise people and make them enemies. That is their sole agenda.

There is a perception that the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc are stronger in south India while the BJP's grip on the north remains strong. Is that perception changing?

Congress and I.N.D.I.A. are stronger in the north also. I can confidently say that the scenario in Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is changing from what it was earlier. So where is this north-south divide? These are all created by the BJP. One should seek vote on the basis of what one delivered.