Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress workers upset over leaving seats for allies, but to defeat BJP, we need to do so, says K C Venugopal

As a Lok Sabha candidate and Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal has a tight schedule these days. Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on Congress’s prospects, BJP’s agenda and much more.
The polling for Lok Sabha elections have just started. Where does the Congress stand now?
We are confident. We had started our campaign much earlier. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra itself became a political campaign though we did not intend it to be so. The yatra provided a base for our outreach. Now, our top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are extensively touring various states. We have already promised five 'nyays'. We have been publicising it for the past around two months. Like during Karnataka elections, we are now distributing 'guarantee cards' across India.
While Congress is talking about ‘nyay’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to mutton, Mughals and Muslim League. He has questioned your Ram Mandir stand. How do you see that?
The prime minister has realised that the BJP is losing ground, including in the north. There is panic. Otherwise, this kind of lowly attack would not have been there. Why is he talking about mutton? Is he saying all BJP people are vegetarians and all Congressmen are non-vegetarians? What one should eat is a personal choice. Nobody can dictate it. The BJP is using Ram Mandir for political purposes. People are realising that. He has no issues to raise. He does not want to discuss issues that are confronting the country like unemployment, farmers' distress and price rise. He wants to divert the entire discourse. He wants polarisation.
Do you think polarisation will work this time?
No. People understand Modi's strategy. People may believe in different religions. BJP is trying to exploit religious feelings of people. Once you may succeed but not every time. People are now realising that BJP is doing it only for election victories. There is no sincerity in their belief. Do you think they are God-fearing? If you are a God-fearing person, you will not have done what you have done in Manipur? How can a prime minister evade visiting Manipur or do something to bring peace? That is why I am saying these people are bogus believers. They are using religion to polarise people and make them enemies. That is their sole agenda.
There is a perception that the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc are stronger in south India while the BJP's grip on the north remains strong. Is that perception changing?
Congress and I.N.D.I.A. are stronger in the north also. I can confidently say that the scenario in Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is changing from what it was earlier. So where is this north-south divide? These are all created by the BJP. One should seek vote on the basis of what one delivered.
Congress usually fights over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections but this time it is only around 300. Why is this shift?
This is the biggest sacrifice that the Congress has made for India. I am not talking about the I.N.D.I.A. bloc but the country. As far as the Congress is concerned, this election is very crucial for the country. The way in which these people are ruling the country, and the way they are moving forward is very disturbing. The ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become the political tool of the ruling party. The Election Commission is one-sided. It is said we are the biggest democracy in the world but where is democracy in this country? In democracy, a level playing field has to be given to all parties. See the manner in which they have arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the way in which they seized our accounts, is it a level playing field? They are talking about changing the Constitution. Will there be an election in future? They are creating an atmosphere of fear in this country. In this election, we will have to defeat Modi and BJP to save this country. As the principal Opposition party, Congress has the responsibility to safeguard the interests of the country. We are leaving the maximum number of seats for allies. In some places, our cadre is upset over not getting deserving seats to contest. But our motive is to reduce the number of seats of BJP.
Congress has not announced candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli so far. Why is the delay? Are the Gandhis not contesting?
It is not only Amethi and Rae Bareli, we have not yet announced candidates for several other seats. This election itself is very long. Candidates can spend a limited amount of money and as a party we have very little money. There is time to file nominations in these seats.
There has been accusation that the contentious CAA issue is not mentioned in your manifesto. Why is it so?
The Congress stand is very clear on CAA and we have spoken about it in the Parliament. This issue is being raked up as the BJP wants polarisation. Congress is here to protect the rights of minority communities and other communities. We are committed to providing Constitutional rights to every single citizen in the country.
Electoral bonds are also another issue. But why is one not seeing it in a big way in campaigns?
We are raising. It is the biggest scam in the country. On one side, they are seizing our accounts. But they are not even probing the corruption linked to electoral bonds.
You are also contesting once again from Alappuzha after a gap. How is the contest shaping up?
It is an interesting election. We are confident of a victory.
In Karnataka, what is your feedback?
We will win maximum seats in Karnataka. Definitely above 15 seats.