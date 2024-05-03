Karnataka GST collections not slowing down, says top official

Disagreeing with Pai, Atheeq said he was referring to figures for April 2024 over April 2023. “Karnataka’s GST collection has grown at 18 per cent in 2023-24 compared to the national average of 12 per cent, Maharashtra’s 18 per cent and Gujarat’s 10 per cent. So, the GST collection in Karnataka is not slowing down,” Atheeq said.

Atheeq, who is also the additional chief secretary to the chief minister, explained that growth rates were low “for everyone” when compared with 2022-23. That is because “2022-23 growth is over the Covid year of 2021-22 and hence it is very high,” he said.

In response, Pai acknowledged Atheeq’s point. “I know this well. I read the data every month and have tweeted. I am concerned about March, the big month of the year,” he said. “Karnataka has done poorly when many others have done well. Is that a trend or one-off?”

Atheeq said it is a one-off case and “not part of any slowing trend”. Karnataka, he said, continues to be among the top three best performers in GST collection “often occupying number one or two slots”. Their exchange ended with mutual ‘thank you’.