Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dingaleshwar, 44 others withdraw nomination; 227 in fray in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Dingaleshwar Mahaswamigalu, who had caused consternation for the BJP in Dharwad, was among the 45 candidates who withdrew from the fight while saffron party rebel BJP K S Eshwarappa and Congress ticket aspirant G B Vinay Kumar stayed put, adding spice to the contest in Shimoga and Davanger for the Lok Sabha elections.

Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of the nominations. As per the release by the Chief Electoral Officer, 227 candidates have remained in the fray for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in northern Karnataka going to the polls under Phase 3 on May 7.

At 30 candidates, Davangere has the highest number of persons seeking to represent it in the Parliament. It is followed by Shimoga (23), Bagalkot (22) and Koppal (19). At the bottom are Gulbarga and Bijapur each having eight candidates in the contest.