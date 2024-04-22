Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Explained | How BJP's Mukesh Dalal won in Surat unopposed

According to All About Belgaum, a Lok Sabha candidate requires electors from within the constituencies in which the candidate contests the election to propose the name of the candidate and sign the candidate's nomination paper.

A single proposer suffices for candidates affiliated with a recognised national or state party.

Conversely, if the candidate is associated with an unrecognised registered organisation or is running independently, ten proposers or electors from the constituency must endorse the nomination paper.