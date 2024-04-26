Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Famous personalities who voted in Karnataka

Actor and politician Prakash Raj shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at the St Joseph's Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road.
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid talks to the media after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar get clicked after exercising their franchise at the Poornaprajna School, Sadashivanagar.
Mysore-Kodagu NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with his wife Trishika Kumari and mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar pose for the cameras after casting their votes in Mysuru.
Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Mysuru.
JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at the polling booth to cast his vote in Hassan.
Philanthropist and former CFO of Infosys T V Mohandas Pai after casting his vote.
Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde after exercising his franchise at Korgi School in Kundapura taluk.
Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Padmaraj R Poojary and his family.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with voters at the polling booth in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.
Credit: X/@nsitharamanoffc
Cricketer Javagal Srinath shows his ink- marked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mysuru.
MP A Sumalatha participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 by casting her vote at Doddarasinakere village, near Bhartinagar in Mandya.
(Published 26 April 2024, 09:43 IST)