Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Famous personalities who voted in Karnataka

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections is going on in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. Here are some pictures of famous personalities casting their votes.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us

Actor and politician Prakash Raj shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at the St Joseph's Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road.

Credit: DH Photo

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid talks to the media after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar get clicked after exercising their franchise at the Poornaprajna School, Sadashivanagar.

Credit: DH Photo

Mysore-Kodagu NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with his wife Trishika Kumari and mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar pose for the cameras after casting their votes in Mysuru.

Credit: DH Photo

Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Mysuru.

Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at the polling booth to cast his vote in Hassan.

Credit: DH Photo

Philanthropist and former CFO of Infosys T V Mohandas Pai after casting his vote.

Credit: X/@TVMohandasPai

Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde after exercising his franchise at Korgi School in Kundapura taluk.

Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Padmaraj R Poojary and his family.

Credit: DH Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with voters at the polling booth in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Credit: X/@nsitharamanoffc

Cricketer Javagal Srinath shows his ink- marked finger after casting his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mysuru.

Credit: DH Photo

MP A Sumalatha participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 by casting her vote at Doddarasinakere village, near Bhartinagar in Mandya.

Credit: DH Photo

(Published 26 April 2024, 09:43 IST)
