Lok Sabha Elections 2024: For 10 years, there has been complete blackout in Chandni Chowk: Congress candidate J P Agarwal

New Delhi: The Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from the Chandni Chowk seat, Jai Prakash Agarwal, has alleged that no progress has been made in the area and "there has been a complete blackout for 10 years."

"When I got to know that I have to contest the elections from here (Chandni Chowk), I started thinking about the issues I should take up first. However, I saw that there was not a single agenda on which work has started here," Agarwal said.

"There was a complete blackout for 10 years. So, now we will have to work hard from the beginning on the issues of the area and from the first day, you will hear my voice in the Parliament," the Congress leader said.