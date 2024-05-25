Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Former bureaucrats shoot off letter to EC over 'hate speech' by BJP leaders, lament delay in action despite complaints

Elections are particularly “testing time” for institutions that are constitutionally vested with the responsibility of ensuring the integrity and fairness of elections, the letter signed by Wajahat Habibullah, Shivshankar Menon, GK Pillai, K Sujatha Rao and Meeran C Borwankar, said.

They reminded that concerns have been raised 'at many points' about the fairness of the elections and these relate to fears about tampering of EVM and VVPAT machines, instances of a single person casting votes of several others and missing names in voters’ list.

The concerns also include the 'inexplicable refusal' of the EC to disclose exact number of votes cast and “little visible” action against hate speech targeting both minorities and the Opposition parties by the senior leaders of the ruling party, the letter said.