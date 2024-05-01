Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Four years after Hathras gangrape, polls distant echo in forgotten UP's Bhool Garhi

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Four years after the gangrape and death of a Dalit teen jolted the nation’s consciousness, Bhool Garhi is a village forgotten, mired in neglect and the struggle for basics, the elections only a distant echo in the uneasy quiet of everyday life.

The 2020 incident of the 19-year-old woman who was brutally assaulted, allegedly by upper caste men in the village, and died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital has further polarised the village between the Thakurs and the SC community.

Cut off with no proper road access, leaving people to walk the last mile, Bhool Garhi— the name ironically translating to forgotten citadel— is a small village, its primary occupants being 90 families of upper caste Thakurs and four Dalit families.

The four Dalit families, who mostly work in upper caste homes in the village, continue to do so. They live in hutments in the Dalit 'basti' on the outskirts of the village.

That three of the four upper caste men who were accused of the crime have returned home has added to the disquietude in the village.