Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | From not knowing strength of LS to calling Lord Jagannath 'a devotee' of PM Modi, a look at gaffes this poll season

Actor and Mandi BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ranaut, while referring to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, stated that the opposition alliance is full of "spoiled princes".

"Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aalo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes, which includes Rahul Gandhi, who wants to grow potatoes on the moon, and Tejasvi Surya, who is a hooligan who shows off while eating fish)," Ranaut said, after which several netizens poked fun at her on social media.

Tejasvi Surya is the BJP's Bangalore South MP and the party's candidate from the same constituency, while Tejashwi Yadav is an RJD leader.

Yadav reacted to Ranaut's gaffe, sharing a clip of her speech, saying, "Yeh kaun mohtarma hain? (Who is this lady?)."