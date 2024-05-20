Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Give up arms, return to family: Militant's brother tells sibling from polling booth

Rouf, the brother of Umar Lone, an active LeT militant, raised a finger smeared with the indelible ink and appealed to his brother to give up arms and return to his family.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 10:09 IST

Baramulla: Militant's brother appealed to him to surrender in the interest of peace after he cast his vote here in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Rouf Ahmad Lone is the brother of Umar Lone, an active LeT militant, who is wanted in several militancy-related cases.

"Voting is my right, so I cast my vote. I appeal to everybody to cast their vote as developmental works will take place after that. Come to the polling booths and don't waste your vote," Lone told reporters in Pattan in the north Kashmir district.

Rouf raised a finger smeared with the indelible ink and appealed to his brother to give up arms and return to his family.

"I appeal to my brother Umar to surrender (before security forces). If he does so, it will be much better, he will return to his mother and family," Lone said.

In April this year, Umar's mother also issued an appeal to him to surrender before the forces.

Published 20 May 2024, 10:09 IST
