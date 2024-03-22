Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to vote if you are an NRI?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kick-started the race for the 18th Lok Sabha after announcing the schedule on March 16. According to the poll body's announcement, the elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

Announcing the poll dates on March 16, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters and urged voters to get inked.

Apart from citizens residing in India, the Indian government has also urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote.

In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau wrote: "Calling all NRI voters to cast their vote this Lok Sabha Elections" and shared a step by step guide to inform how NRI voters can participate in the general elections."

So, who are the NRI voters and how to enroll yourself as an overseas voter? Here everything you need to know about the process of NRI voting.