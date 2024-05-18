Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In jail since 2019, Baramulla candidate Engineer Rashid declares assets increased, liabilities reduced in 5 years

Rashid won the Langate assembly segment in 2008 and 2014 and also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections. On October 7, 2017, he sparked a major controversy by hosting a beef party on the lawns of the MLA hostel in Srinagar and said, 'No court or legislature can prevent the people from eating what they want.' He was assaulted by BJP MLAs inside the assembly the next day.