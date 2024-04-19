Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In Kerala, 9-member team treks through dense forest to record bedridden 92-year-old man's vote

From there, the journey was tough, spanning 18 kilometers through rugged terrain, where wild animals roam freely, officials said.

They trekked on foot through dense forests, facing obstacles like cobblestone paths and narrow trails. After a long journey, the team finally arrived at a hut around 1.15 in the afternoon.

The tribal hamlet consisted of about 10 houses, but there was no one outside. This made it difficult for the officials to locate the voter's house.

"When we met him, Sivalingam had been struggling to sit up or speak. His house was a simple structure made of earth covered with reeds. He is the 246th voter of booth number 31 in the Nooradi hamlet of the panchayat," an official said.

A polling booth was set up beside his bed, allowing him to vote in complete privacy, they said. He expressed his desire for his grandson's assistance in voting.

After completing the voting process, Sivalingam bid farewell to the election officials with tears in his eyes.

Due to the threat of rain, the team decided to return immediately after a quick snack.

Despite experiencing muscle cramps and fatigue, everyone was thrilled to have successfully completed the challenging task.

The team consisted of individuals from various professions, including Jisha Merin Jose from Munnar Engineering College, M Asha from Munnar Vocational Higher Secondary School, and others.

In a statement, District Collector Sheeba George emphasised the importance of each vote, highlighting the Election Commission's commitment to ensuring everyone's voice is heard, especially in tribal areas like Edamalakudi.

The district administration aims to achieve a 100 per cent voter turnout in Edamalakudy and hopes to increase voter participation across the district.

Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Jayakrishnan announced plans to honour the team for their dedication and successful completion of the challenging mission in Edamalakudy.