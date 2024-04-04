Lok Sabha elections 2024: J&K Apni Party allotted 'bat' symbol

In the communication, the EC said, "...the commission has withdrawn the symbol 'Hockey and Ball' allotted to 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' in the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Further, the commission has allotted the symbol 'bat' to 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' in the remaining phases of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Para 10B of Symbols Order, 1968," the communication read.