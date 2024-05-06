Italy's white-collar mafia is making a business killing

Milan: Italy's mafia rarely dirties its hands with blood these days.

Extortion rackets have gone out of fashion and murders are largely frowned upon by the godfathers. Just 17 people were killed by the mob in Italy in 2022, according to the latest official data, versus more than 700 in 1991.

Instead, mobsters have moved aggressively into the low-risk, low-key world of white-collar crime, senior Italian prosecutors told Reuters.

The shift to tax evasion and financial fraud is being fuelled by billions of euros sloshing around Italy in post-Covid recovery funds that were designed to boost the economy but are proving a boon for fraudsters.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government revealed last month it had uncovered 16 billion euros ($17 billion) of fraud tied to home improvement schemes.

Prosecutors are also looking into potentially massive abuse of a European Union stimulus package worth 200 billion.

Not all the fraud is being orchestrated by Italy's powerful organized crime groups, prosecutors say, but they suspect that a lot is.

"It would have been foolish to think they wouldn't take advantage of a huge influx of cash," said Barbara Sargenti, an official in the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.

Sicily's Cosa Nostra and the Camorra from the city of Naples are Italy's best known mafia groups, but the 'Ndrangheta based in the southern region of Calabria is the nation's biggest organised crime group.

While maintaining a tight grip on the European cocaine trade, it has led the drive into finance over the past decade.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) - which investigates crimes against the financial interests of the European Union - sounded the alarm in February, warning that the huge scale of financial wrongdoing across the 27-nation bloc suggested the involvement of organized crime groups.

Almost a third of the EPPO's 1,927 active cases in 2023 were centred on Italy, where the estimated damage was put at 7.38 billion euros out of a total 19.3 billion in the whole bloc.

Interviews with seven prosecutors and police chiefs, coupled with an analysis of thousands of pages of court documents, revealed the breadth of mob involvement in Italy's business world and the cost this is imposing on state coffers.

Prosecutors said the crimes often rely on the complicity of entrepreneurs, happy to find new ways to dodge taxes. Tax evasion is a chronic problem in Italy, costing state coffers some 83 billion euros in 2021, according to the most recent Treasury data.

"In Italy, there is no social stigma for those who issue false invoices or evade taxes," said Alessandra Dolci, head of Milan's anti-mafia prosecution team. "Social views on economic crimes are very different to those regarding drug trafficking."