Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Home Minister takes dig at NDA for not inducting backward class, Dalit MPs in Cabinet from state

Five Members of Parliament from Karnataka were part of the council of Ministers of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sworn in on Sunday. Nirmala Sitharaman (representing Rajya Sabha), Pralhad Joshi of the BJP, and JD(S)' H D Kumaraswamy were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, while BJP's Shobha Karandlaje was inducted as Minister of State along with V Somanna.

While Sitharaman and Joshi are Brahmins, Kumaraswamy and Karandlaje are from the dominant Vokkaliga community. Somanna hails from another dominant community in the state - Lingayats. The NDA got 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with BJP winning 17 and JD(S) two.

The ruling Congress in the state has won nine seats. Congratulating the five MPs who have become Ministers, Parameshwara said there are several State issues pending for resolution before the Central government, like GST share and irrigation projects requiring its nod. "I'm confident that as the representatives of the state they will take them up on priority and try to resolve them," he said, adding that in case they fail, it is a set back to them and their party.

"We will wait and watch... if our issues are not resolved, naturally we will have to blame them." On whether there were discussions in the ruling Congress in the state about appointing more Deputy CMs on the basis of communities, Parameshwara said: "There is no such thing, no such discussions have happened. Just because someone speaks it cannot be a party issue." Whatever the party leadership decides is final, he said, adding, if they feel there is a need for such a move, they will decide.

D K Shivakumar from the Vokkaliga community is the only Deputy CM in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet now.