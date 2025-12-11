Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trade unions to strike against labour codes in February

Like in the previous instances, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is also likely to endorse the general strike call.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 03:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 03:00 IST
India NewsTrade UnionsStrikeLabour Codes

Follow us on :

Follow Us