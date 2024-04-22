Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka seer pulls out of poll race against BJP's Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Dharwad: Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti-Balehosur, who had entered the fray for the Lok Sabha Elections from Dharwad constituency as an Independent withdrew from the contest on Monday.
The Swami had entered the fray with a sole aim of defeating four-time MP and union minister Pralhad Joshi, accusing the latter of suppressing Lingayats and OBCs.
Vowing that he would not buckle under any pressure to withdraw from the fray, Dingaleshwar Swami sent his agent Sachin Patil to the DC's office on Monday afternoon and withdrew his papers.
It is said that Swami decided to back out following pressure from Mutt devotees.
In a meeting held in the Mutt on Sunday night, the Swami said his fight against Joshi will continue and he would support Congress candidate Vinod Asuti.
Sources who were privy to the developments that preceded the Swami's decision to quit the poll fight said that majority of the devotees of Fakireshwar mutt were opposed to Dingaleshwar entering politics, who is the 'uttaradhikari' of the Mutt.
They had urged the Swami to relinquish his position in the Mutt if he insisted on contesting. They had set April 18 as the deadline for the Swami to change the decision, following which the Swami looked for reasons to quit the contest.
Sources said he first sent feelers to some BJP leaders asking them to convince Joshi to speak to him with a formal request to withdraw.
When Joshi reportedly refused to budge, the Swami contacted some Congress leaders who obliged.
At a closed door meeting at a hotel in Hubballi attended by prominent Congress leaders, the Swami is reported to have said that he planned to quit the fray to prevent division of votes and support Asuti so that his objective of defeating Joshi will be realised.
