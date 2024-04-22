Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka seer pulls out of poll race against BJP's Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Dharwad: Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti-Balehosur, who had entered the fray for the Lok Sabha Elections from Dharwad constituency as an Independent withdrew from the contest on Monday.

The Swami had entered the fray with a sole aim of defeating four-time MP and union minister Pralhad Joshi, accusing the latter of suppressing Lingayats and OBCs.

Vowing that he would not buckle under any pressure to withdraw from the fray, Dingaleshwar Swami sent his agent Sachin Patil to the DC's office on Monday afternoon and withdrew his papers.