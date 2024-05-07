Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka sees 66% turnout at 5 pm, likely to cross the 2019 mark

Bengaluru: With 66.05% polling by 3 pm, turnout in 14 parliamentary constituencies spread over north Karnataka followed the pattern seen in Phase 2 elections. Hourly trends showed no major changes till 5 pm.
Barring minor delays caused by technical problems in the electronic voting machines (EVM), polling continued without hurdles. Issues related to EVMs were found in Chincholi and Chittapur (Gulbarga), Channammana Kittur (Belgaum) and about 10 machines in Hospet.
The 5 pm data put Gulbarga at lowest (57.2%), followed by Raichur (59.48%), while the rest of the constituencies crossed the 60% mark. Chikkodi led the list with 72.75%, followed by Shimoga (72.07%), Haveri (71.90%) and Davangere (70.90%).
Similar to the polling trend Phase 2 in the south, voting slowed down between 1 pm and 3 pm as the heat kept many away from the booths. Numbers picked up between 3 pm and 5 pm and indicated that the turnout may cross the 2019 number of 68.65%.
Meanwhile, the bypoll for the Shorapur Assembly segment saw a turnout of 66.72% at 5 pm. The BJP is trying to wrest the segment from Congress' grasp, which is hoping to retain its hold instead through its much-publicised 'five guarantees'.
