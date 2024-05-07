Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka sees 66% turnout at 5 pm, likely to cross the 2019 mark

Bengaluru: With 66.05% polling by 3 pm, turnout in 14 parliamentary constituencies spread over north Karnataka followed the pattern seen in Phase 2 elections. Hourly trends showed no major changes till 5 pm.

Barring minor delays caused by technical problems in the electronic voting machines (EVM), polling continued without hurdles. Issues related to EVMs were found in Chincholi and Chittapur (Gulbarga), Channammana Kittur (Belgaum) and about 10 machines in Hospet.