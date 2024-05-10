Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Lack of drinking water facility, better price for agricultural produce main issue in Odisha's Koraput seat

"While the paddy farmers get compensation over loss of their crop due to calamities, there is no such provision for cotton growers in the state," said Ramesh Pangi, a cotton grower.

The people are demanding piped drinking water facility in all villages as many people suffer from diarrhoea during the rainy season every year due to consumption of contaminated water both in Rayagada and Koraput districts as there is no provision of piped drinking water in the villages, said a villager.

"Though some urban pockets are provided with piped water, most of the villagers depend on nullahs and streams to meet their drinking water requirement," the villager said.

Another villager said, "We need better healthcare facilities as people suffer from diarrhoea and other diseases during the rainy season."

The Koraput seat will witness a three-cornered contest between BJD, Congress and BJP.

Ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Kausalya Hikaka claimed that the social security schemes of the state government along with Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) are popular among the poor people of Koraput.

"Our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's popularity will help me win the seat," Hikaka said.

Naveen Patnaik has already campaigned for the BJD candidate in Koraput.

Congress has re-nominated sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

Ulaka is optimistic about retaining the state and claims that he has done a lot for the development of Koraput in the last five years. Ulaka is the son of veteran Congress leader and former state minister Ramachandra Ulaka.

"I am meeting people and telling them about my report card for the last 5 years. I have ensured installation of 1,482 mobile towers, an aluminium refinery at Kansariguda, Jepypore airport, National Highway-326 by-pass road during the last 5 years," Ulaka said.

The Congress candidate claimed that people are happy that they have internet connectivity even as their villages are located amid hills and forests. The people call him 'tower man' for ensuring internet connectivity to people in forest and hilly areas of Koraput.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Saptagiri Ulaka had polled 34.36 per cent of votes in Koraput, followed by BJD candidate Kausalya Hikaka at 34.03 per cent while BJP nominee Jayram Pangi came third with 11.29 per cent votes.