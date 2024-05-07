Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lacking emotive issues, third phase in Bihar to see NDA struggling to retain seats

"The 17% Muslims and 12% Yadavs have stood by the Mahagatbandhan like a rock. Add to it the 3% Mallahs (fishermen/boatmen). And if you add to it the vote base of Congress and Left, it would come to around 40% votes. The NDA, too, is on a strong footing. It has all the upper castes — Bhumihars, Brahmins, Rajputs and Kayasthas — rooting for Modi. Besides, the numerically-strong OBCs like Vaishyas and Nitish's fellow castemen Kurmi/Kushwahas are also solidly with the NDA. Together, whichever combination — NDA or I.N.D.I.A. — manages to poll around 40 per cent of the votes, the alliance will emerge victorious,” opined noted social scientist Nalin Verma.