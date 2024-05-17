Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | List of all Phase 5 constituencies going to polls on May 20

As we look forward to the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 49 seats across six states and two Union territories will vote on May 20.
Here's a list of the states and the constituencies which will vote in the world's most populous democracy. Take a look:
1. Bihar
Hajipur
Muzaffarpur
Madhubani
Sitamarhi
Saran
2. Jharkhand
Chatra
Hazaribagh
Kodarma
3. Maharashtra
Bhiwandi
Dhule
Dindori
Kalyan
Mumbai North
Mumbai North-East
Mumbai North-West
Mumbai North-Central
Mumbai South-Central
Mumbai South
Nashik
Palghar
Thane
4. Odisha
Aska
Bargarh
Bolangir
Kandhamal
Sundargarh
5. Uttar Pradesh
Amethi
Banda
Barabanki
Faizabad
Fatehpur
Gonda
Hamirpur
Jalaun
Jhansi
Kaiserganj
Kaushambi
Lucknow
Mohanlalganj
Raebareli
6. West Bengal
Arambagh
Bangaon
Barrackpur
Hooghly
Howrah
Srerampur
Uluberia
Published 17 May 2024, 16:08 IST