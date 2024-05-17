Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | List of all Phase 5 constituencies going to polls on May 20

Here's a list of the states and the constituencies which will vote in the world's most populous democracy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 16:08 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 16:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

As we look forward to the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 49 seats across six states and two Union territories will vote on May 20.

Here's a list of the states and the constituencies which will vote in the world's most populous democracy. Take a look:

1. Bihar

Hajipur

Muzaffarpur

Madhubani

Sitamarhi

Saran

2. Jharkhand

Chatra

Hazaribagh

Kodarma

3. Maharashtra

Bhiwandi

Dhule

Dindori

Kalyan

Mumbai North

Mumbai North-East

Mumbai North-West

Mumbai North-Central

Mumbai South-Central

Mumbai South

Nashik

Palghar

Thane

4. Odisha

Aska

Bargarh

Bolangir

Kandhamal

Sundargarh

5. Uttar Pradesh

Amethi

Banda

Barabanki

Faizabad

Fatehpur

Gonda

Hamirpur

Jalaun

Jhansi

Kaiserganj

Kaushambi

Lucknow

Mohanlalganj

Raebareli

6. West Bengal

Arambagh

Bangaon

Barrackpur

Hooghly

Howrah

Srerampur

Uluberia

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla

Ladakh

Ladakh

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2024, 16:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT