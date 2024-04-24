JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 2

The second phase of the seven-part mega event will seal the fate of 88 constituencies, spread across 13 states.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 17:12 IST

The election season is about to turn up the heat a notch higher as the country prepares for phase 2 of the 18th Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on April 26 (Friday). The second phase of the seven-part mega event will seal the fate of 88 constituencies, spread across 13 states.

A number of heavyweight candidates including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, 2-time BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, among others will be in spotlight in the second phase of elections, contesting from their respective constituencies.

Let's take a look at the complete list of constituencies from all the states, where voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on April 26:

Assam

  • Diphu

  • Karimganj

  • Silchar

  • Nagaon

  • Darrang-Udalguri

Bihar

  • Kishanganj

  • Katihar

  • Purnia

  • Bhagalpur

  • Banka

Chhattisgarh

  • Rajnandgaon

  • Mahasamund 

  • Kanker

Karnataka

  • Udupi Chikamagalur

  • Hassan 

  • Dakshina Kannada 

  • Chitradurga 

  • Tumkur

  • Mandya

  • Mysore

  • Chamarajanagar

  • Bangalore Rural

  • Bangalore North

  • Bangalore Central

  • Bangalore South

  • Chikballapur

  • Kolar

Kerala

  • Kasaragod

  • Kannur

  • Vadakara

  • Wayanad

  • Kozhikode

  • Malappuram

  • Ponnani

  • Palakkad

  • Alathur

  • Thrissur

  • Chalakudy

  • Ernakulam

  • Idukki

  • Kottayam

  • Alappuzha

  • Mavelikkara

  • Pathanamthitta

  • Kollam

  • Attingal

  • Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

  • Tikamgarh

  • Damoh

  • Khajuraho

  • Satna

  • Rewa

  • Hoshangabad

  • Betul (shifted to phase 3 due to death of BSP candidate)

Maharashtra 

  • Buldhana

  • Akola

  • Amravati (SC)

  • Wardha

  • Yavatmal-Washim

  • Hingoli

  • Nanded

  • Parbhani

Rajasthan

  • Tonk-Sawai Madhopur

  • Ajmer

  • Pali

  • Jodhpur

  • Barmer

  • Jalore

  • Udaipur

  • Banswara

  • Chittorgarh

  • Rajsamand

  • Bhilwara

  • Kota

  • Jhalawar-Baran

Uttar Pradesh 

  • Amroha

  • Meerut

  • Baghpat

  • Ghaziabad

  • Gautam Budh Nagar

  • Aligarh

  • Mathura

  • Bulandshahr

West Bengal 

  • Darjeeling

  • Raiganj

  • Balurghat

Tripura

  • Tripura East

Manipur 

  • Outer Manipur

Jammu and Kashmir

  • Jammu

It is important to note that the polling for the Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to phase 3 of the elections on May 7, following the death of BSP candidate Ashok Balawi, just days after the completion of the nominations.

(Published 24 April 2024, 17:12 IST)
India NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024

