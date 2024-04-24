Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 2

The election season is about to turn up the heat a notch higher as the country prepares for phase 2 of the 18th Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on April 26 (Friday). The second phase of the seven-part mega event will seal the fate of 88 constituencies, spread across 13 states.
A number of heavyweight candidates including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, 2-time BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, among others will be in spotlight in the second phase of elections, contesting from their respective constituencies.
Let's take a look at the complete list of constituencies from all the states, where voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on April 26:
Diphu
Karimganj
Silchar
Nagaon
Darrang-Udalguri
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
Rajnandgaon
Mahasamund
Kanker
Udupi Chikamagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Hoshangabad
Betul (shifted to phase 3 due to death of BSP candidate)
Buldhana
Akola
Amravati (SC)
Wardha
Yavatmal-Washim
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
Ajmer
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur
Banswara
Chittorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Budh Nagar
Aligarh
Mathura
Bulandshahr
Darjeeling
Raiganj
Balurghat
Tripura East
Outer Manipur
Jammu
It is important to note that the polling for the Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to phase 3 of the elections on May 7, following the death of BSP candidate Ashok Balawi, just days after the completion of the nominations.