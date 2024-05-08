Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lone voter casts his vote in Gujarat booth deep inside Gir forest

Mahant Haridas, a temple priest of Banej, located deep inside the Gir forest region, is the only voter registered at the booth, which comes under the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat Booth presiding officer Sursinh Padhiyar said the EC had set up the booth for the lone voter registered here.