Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh sees a turnout of over 66% in Phase 3

The fate of two former Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh was sealed on Tuesday as Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 66.12 per till 6 pm in the nine constituencies where voting was held in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Voting ended at 6 pm and the final polling figures will be released on Wednesday.

Among the the nine seats in Madhya Pradesh that went to poll, Rajgarh constituency recorded highest turnout of 72.99 per cent while Bhind saw the lowest turnout of 52.91 per cent.

According to poll officials, polling passed off peacefully barring minor incidents of clashes.

In Bhind, minor clashes were reported between two warring groups in Surpura police station. At least 6 to 7 persons were injured and rushed to district hospital. Police further are investigating the matter. To ensure smooth polling, police made BJP candidate Shivmangal Singh Tomar, BSP's Ramesh Chandra Garg and Congress candidate Satyapal Sikarwar sit in the police control room.