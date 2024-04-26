Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress leader writes to Kharge over 'no Muslim candidate in MVA', quits as star campaigner

"From total 48 Loksabha seats in Maharashtra MVA has not nominated a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra. Many Muslim organisations, leaders and also party workers from all over Maharashtra was expecting congress to atleast nominate one candidate but unfortunately congress has also not nominated single Muslim candidate," Khan said, adding: "Now they are asking “Congress ko Muslim vote chahiye candidate kyun nahi “.

"Before this whenever party had given me election responsibility of states like Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra and other states. I have executed it gracefully with my full efforts in favour of party," he said.

"I will not be able to face and I have no answers to Muslims and other muslim organisations in Maharashtra who always raise such issues," he said.

"Therefore, I have decided not to campaign for the party during Loksabha elections 2024. And also resign from the campaign committee of Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024," he added.