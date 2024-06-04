Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mahua Moitra leading in West Bengal's Krishnanagar over 60.5K votes

Expelled from Lok Sabha in December 2023 after an ethics panel proposed action against Moitra for her involvement in a cash-for-query case— the TMC fireband defeated BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey by 63,208 votes, in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. She bagged 45 per cent of the valid votes cast in the constituency that covers West Bangal's Nadia district.

Moitra has declared her assets to ECI for 2024 General Elections which stand at over 3 crore.

In April this year, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai withdrew from the Delhi High Court his defamation lawsuit against Moitra as a 'peace offering. Dehadrai had last year accused Moitra of taking bribes from businessman and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, which led to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8.