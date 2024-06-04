Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani wins Gulbarga seat in Karnataka

Congress' Radhakrishna Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat by 27,205 votes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 11:04 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani has won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka by 27,205 votes on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Published 04 June 2024, 11:04 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsGulbargaLok Sabha Elections 2024

