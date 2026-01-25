<p>Mangaluru: The long-awaited Mahakalipadpu Railway Underbridge (RuB) was inaugurated on Sunday by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. Constructed under the Mangaluru Smart City project at a cost of Rs 50 crore the underbridge is expected to serve as a major gateway to the Mangaluru city from Kerala and other southern regions. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Minister Byrathi Suresh said that the project, which was initiated in 2018 when UT Khader was the Urban Development Minister, has now been inaugurated and will make a significant contribution to easing traffic movement and promoting development in the area. He added that several works costing Rs seven crore have also been carried out here by the Urban Development Department. </p><p>Assuring continued financial support for such long-pending development works in Mangaluru, the minister said the Urban Development Department remains committed to funding major projects. </p><p>He noted that the Siddaramaiah government has already released Rs 2,400 crore in grants to 12 city corporations across the state. Under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, Rs 200 crore has been allocated to the Mangaluru City Corporation for road development, construction of drains, and provision of drinking water connections. </p><p>He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been invited to perform the foundation-laying ceremony for these development works. The Chief Minister is expected to visit the city soon to formally launch the projects.</p><p>District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that although the Congress did not receive significant electoral support in Dakshina Kannada district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has visited the district several times and inaugurated numerous development projects. </p>.Rs 3 crore released for Belthangady taluk Ambedkar Bhavan: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>Mangaluru will see several development works in the coming months and that steps were being taken to boost the IT sector in the coastal district. Deputy Commissioner has been directed to identify land for IT parks, and preparations were being made for data centres and the launch of GCC offices. </p><p>Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that the new connecting road would benefit the people of Ullal the most. </p><p>Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said that six city corporations in the state, including the Mangaluru City Corporation, currently do not have elected representatives. </p><p>The elections to all these corporations will be conducted within three months. He said that he has already discussed it with the CM. </p>