Lok Sabha elections 2024: Man-animal conflict becomes poll issue in Pilibhit as over 20 villagers mauled by tigers in 5 years

On April 9, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a political rally in the Puranpur area in support of BJP candidate Jitin Prasada, 55-year-old farmer Bhole Ram was mauled to death by a tiger.

While PM Modi, in his address, announced to "take the grandeur of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to the world", the family members of Bhole Ram and some other villagers were not pleased.

"Our lives are at the mercy of gods. We don't know when a tiger will leap out of the field and make us or our children its prey," said Paras Rai, a relative of Bhole Ram and resident of the Jamunia village located on the boundary of the PTR.

The village saw deaths of four persons, including Bhole Ram, in the last six months due to tiger attacks.

The deaths have made the man-animal conflict a poll issue in Pilibhit. The villagers, who face a constant threat to existence because of tigers, have been demanding measures to prevent tigers from venturing out of the forest.

Political parties have also started to realise the issue. Samajwadi Party candidate and former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar visited Bhole Ram's family members on April 11 and assured them of his support.

Gangwar raised the issue during the political rally held by party president Akhilesh Yadav in the district on April 12.

"People are being killed by wild animals. We will solve the problem once we come to power," he said.