Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur voters who took refuge outside state may miss ballot amid anti-BJP stand, poll boycott by Kukis

"We have taken all possible steps to ensure that all 18,620 internally displaced voters (18,091 for first phase) can cast their votes without any problem," an official in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur told DH on Thursday.

When asked about those who left Manipur due to the conflict and could not come back for polling, the official said, "We don't have any instructions from EC regarding such voters." Another 529 displaced voters have enrolled for polling in the second phase on April 26, he said.

Nabokishore Singh, a Meitei voter from Bishnupur district, who shifted to Bengaluru in August last year with his parents due to the conflict, told DH that his family members would not be able to go to Manipur to cast their votes as the situation is still not normal.

"We wanted to go by flight and return the next day but the flight ticket fare between Bengaluru and Imphal shot up Rs. 33,200 on April 17," he said.

Nabakishore, who works in an IT firm, said his house was destroyed by Kuki insurgents a few days after they shifted to Bengaluru. Bishnupur, which shares a boundary with Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, is one of the worst affected districts.

Nearly 800 displaced voters belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities, who have been taking shelter in neighbouring Mizoram, too are also likely to miss the votes.

Poll officials in Manipur earlier said such voters have to return to the state to cast their votes but Kuki-Zo leaders told DH that they would not return as their houses in the Valley have either been destroyed or taken over by the Meitei miscreants.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma on March 29 told DH that the displaced voters would not be able to cast their votes in Mizoram as they are not in the electoral rolls in his state.

Polling for the Meitei-dominated Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and some Kuki-dominated areas comprising 15 Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur constituency will be conducted on Friday.

Nagas and Kukis are deciding factors in the Outer Manipur seat. The Inner Manipur seat is likely to see a fight between education minister Basanta Kumar Singh of BJP and Amgomcha Bimol Akoijam, a JNU teacher-turned Congress candidate. The fight in Outer Manipur seat is likely to be between Timothy Zimik of NPF and Alfred K. Arthur of Congress. All four candidates are Nagas as Kukis decided not to contest the elections.