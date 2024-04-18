Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Trivendra Singh Rawat

After his unceremonious removal from power in 2021, former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had compared himself to the Mahabharata character of Abhimanyu who was killed by treachery. This year's electoral battle from Haridwar is a chance for the 64-year-old politician to prove that he is not done yet.

The saffron party has given him a ticket replacing former CM and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

Rawat will be taking on another Rawat — Virendra Rawat, son of former CM and Congress veteran Harish Rawat — in the April 19 election.

In 2004 and 2009, Harish Rawat had won from Haridwar, which has a substantial Muslim and Dalit population. Having worked with the RSS in the 1980s, he joined the BJP subsequently. Rawat has a postgraduate degree in History and a diploma in Journalism. He was the chief minister of Uttarakhand between 2017 and 2021.