Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi accuses Congress, SP of spreading lies about CAA, says law here to stay

On Article 370, Modi said, "In the recent polling held in Kashmir, people voted and felt proud of participating in the festival of democracy. The excitement shown by people of Srinagar in polls is proof no one can bring back Article 370 and do vote bank politics. Earlier during the polls in Kashmir, there used to be protests, people used to fear for their lives and get threats from terrorists. But this time, previous polling records were broken in Srinagar", he said.