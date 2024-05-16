Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Modi predicts 'khata khat' disintegration of I.N.D.I.A. bloc after poll results

Azamgarh/Bhadohi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of spreading lies and inciting violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law is here to stay.

Addressing an election rally in Azamgarh a day after the first set of citizenship certificates under the new law were issued, he dared the opposition parties to muster whatever forces they could against the CAA.

They will never be able to scrap the law, he asserted, saying in Hindi, “Kya iss desh me ab tak koi mai ka lal paida hua hai jo CAA ko khatam kar sake?"

“These people are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. They have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of the partition of the country done on the basis of religion," he said.

Modi addressed three more back-to-back election rallies in quick succession in Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, targeting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.