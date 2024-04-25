Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi steps up attacks on opposition welfare plan as India votes

The comments — which come in the midst of India’s six-weeks of elections — mark a shift in Modi’s tone. His party’s star campaigner, Modi spent much of the early part of his campaign highlighting the country’s economic progress and support measures to help the poor.

Opposition leaders have labeled some of Modi’s comments this week as “hate speech” and asked the Election Commission of India to take action. Human rights activists have also raised concerns about the comments, calling on the commission to enforce its guidelines that forbid parties from sowing communal tension.

“It is particularly disappointing that the prime minister, whose administration has boasted of its non-discriminatory welfare policies, should now create these communal narratives around social and economic justice,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, Asia deputy director at Human Rights Watch.

The Election Commission of India has so far declined to comment on the matter.

The BJP has defended Modi’s comments and some leaders have even fanned the tension.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh who is known for his fiery rhetoric against Muslims, claimed the Congress party would implement Sharia — or Islamic religious law — if voted into power.

Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesman for the BJP, said earlier this week that Modi was “echoing the sentiments of every citizen of our country who believes in equality.” He went on to say that for the opposition alliance “people who have illegally entered our country are far more important than the citizens of the country if they happen to be Muslims, and it takes a lot of courage to call a spade a spade.”

Modi is “using polarizing rhetoric to activate his cadre” base, said Mujibur Rehman, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a university based in Delhi. “Modi is campaigning hard and wants to significantly add to his existing numbers in the parliament.” The comments perhaps show the BJP may be unsure it can reach its coalition target of 400 seats in parliament, he said.

The BJP’s attacks on the Congress party has centered around a long-standing pledge by the opposition to improve the living standards of a range of groups, including socially-backward classes, the poor and minorities.