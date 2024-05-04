Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi trying to create fear psychosis among Hindus to retain power: Farooq Abdullah

The member of Parliament from Srinagar said the prime minister is telling Hindus that if the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc comes to power after the ongoing polls, their savings will be taxed and if they have two houses, one would be taken away and given to Muslims.

"He is creating hatred among Hindus towards Muslims and then he says Muslims produce more children. God gives children. Many (people) do not have (children). What does he know about children when he does not have any? He did not even value his wife, how could he have valued his children?" Abdullah asked the gathering.

He accused the prime minister of trying to "create hatred" in the country and said "we are against it".

"We pray to god to bring him (Modi) down. He is lying," Abdullah said.

The veteran leader, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to his health conditions, said Modi no longer talks about the issues of the common people that propelled him to the prime minister's post in 2014.

"When he came to power in 2014, he used to raise the issue of the price of LPG cylinders. The price of a domestic gas cylinder was Rs 400 at that time. He used to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment.