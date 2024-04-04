Lok Sabha elections 2024 | NC, PDP contest separately: Strain within PAGD, but alliance not over yet?

The latest decision by the two Kashmir-centric parties to contest against each other despite being the constituents of not only the PAGD, but the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc at the national level, indicates possible cracks in their collective approach to J&K’s political future.

The rift between the NC and PDP can be attributed to various factors, including differences in strategic priorities, ideological divergence, and leadership ambitions.

Both parties have their own distinct voter bases and regional interests, which may not always align with the broader goals of the PAGD. Additionally, there could be internal pressures within each party pushing for independent action rather than adherence to a coalition strategy.

Furthermore, the decision to contest separately in the LS polls reflects the evolving political landscape in J&K. With the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in 2019, the political dynamics have undergone a significant shift. Parties like the NC and PDP are recalibrating their strategies to navigate this new reality and assert their relevance in the region's political arena.

However, it is essential to note that the apparent discord between the NC and PDP does not necessarily spell the end of the PAGD. NC president, Farooq Abdullah recently declared that the PAGD remains united.

“Our enemies are eagerly waiting for us to declare the end of the PAGD. However, our goal is not just to win seats; it is to defeat those who have erased our identity. Why would PAGD end?” he asked.

Senior leader of CPM, M Y Tarigami, who is also spokesperson of the PAGD said, “PAGD is not over; it was never just an electoral alliance, but a steadfast commitment to the aspirations and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Coalitions in politics often face internal disagreements and conflicts, but they also have the capacity to reconcile and adapt over time. The PAGD could still find common ground on certain issues and continue to collaborate on a selective basis, even if they contest elections separately,” he told DH.

However, the fate of the PAGD ultimately depends on various external factors, including the response of the central government, public sentiment in J&K, and the evolving dynamics of regional and national politics. The alliance may choose to prioritize unity in the face of common challenges or pursue divergent paths based on individual party interests.

Though the decision of the NC and PDP to contest separately in the LS polls does signal a strain within the PAGD, it does not necessarily signify the end of the alliance. The future trajectory of the PAGD will depend on how its member parties navigate the complex political landscape of J&K and whether they can reconcile their differences to pursue shared objectives effectively.