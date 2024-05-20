Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | No cabinet reshuffle on cards post LS polls, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The chief minister also ruled out discontinuing the five guarantees implemented by the state government.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:28 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards. He also predicted that the Congress will get somewhere between 15 and 20 seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The chief minister also ruled out discontinuing the five guarantees implemented by the state government.

"We are not thinking of any cabinet reshuffle after the Lok Sabha elections," Siddaramaiah said during the 'Meet the Press', organised by the Press Club of Bangalore.

"For no reason we will discontinue any guarantee schemes," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 09:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT