Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 60% women voted in 25 constituencies of Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least eight constituencies -- Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Pali, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara and Rajsamand -- witnessed more female voters than male voters in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to State Election Commission chief Praveen Gupta.

Percentage of female voters in Churu was 63.71 per cent as compared to 63.51 per cent of men while in Jhunjhunu, it was 54.03 per cent for women against 51.92 per cent men.

In Sikar, as many as 58.92 per cent women voted against 56.26 per cent men. In Pali, it was 57.25 per cent women voters against 57.13 per cent men. Jalore saw 63.35 per cent women against 62.48 per cent me, Udaipur witnessed 68.01 per cent women voters against 65.36 per cent men.

In Banswara it was 75.75 per cent women against 72.05 per cent men and Rajsamand saw 59.18 per cent women voters vote against 57.63 per cent men voters.

Pali and Rajsamand were the only two constituencies which had women as candidates. In Pali, Sangeeta Beniwal of Congress was up against BJP’s P P Choudhary while in Rajsamand, BJP’s Mahima Vishwaraj Singh from Mewar royal family was up against Congress’s Damodar Gujjar.