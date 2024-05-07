Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit rejoins BJP after Shinde Sena gives up the seat

Palghar: In a surprising turn of events, Palghar Shiv Sena MP Dr Rajendra Gavit rejoined the BJP in presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha seat is from where the rift between the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led unified Shiv Sena started around six years ago.

The 56-year-old leader started his political career with the Congress and was the Tribal Affairs Minister in the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, which was in power from 1999-2014.

The contest in Palghar (ST) is going to be a triangular fight.

The three key candidates are Dr Hemant Savara of BJP, Bharti Kamdi of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Rajesh Patil of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (VBA).